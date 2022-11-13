Field Watch Watch: Alyssa Healy slams century for Sydney Sixers in Women’s Big Bash League The right-hander scored an unbeaten 107 off 64 to help Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers by six wickets. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago File image of Alyssa Healy in action for Sydney Sixers | WBBL / Twitter Alyssa Healy, take a bow!! 💯 👏 #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/xUKhXkam5w— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 13, 2022 Stop what you're doing immediately and admire this shot from Alyssa Healy 👌#WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/Oby9hX3jv9— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 13, 2022 Here we gooooo! Alyssa Healy smokes one into the dugout and the equation narrows to 98 off 48 #WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/W7pH0mOsr1— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket women's big bash league wbbl Alyssa Healy Sydney Sixers