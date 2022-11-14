Bengaluru Bulls came up with an important win over the Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, to go to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table.

The Bulls scored a 40-34 win over the Chennai-team, shortly after U Mumba defeated the Patna Pirates 36-23.

Bharat once again starred for the Bulls with 14 raid points to cancel out the 10 Narender scored for Thalaivas. Saurabh Nandal was also in good form for the victors, picking up a High-5 against a team that has slowly been making its way up the ladder after a slow start to the season.

In the earlier match, Guman Singh was the pick of the players, scoring 13 points to help U Mumba move to fourth in the table - trailing only the Bulls, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On Monday, second placed Paltan will take on Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors, after the match between the Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers.