Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired India allrounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League announced on Monday.

Thakur, who has been named in India’s squad for One Day Internationals in New Zealand, was recruited by the Capitals at the 2022 IPL mega auction for Rs 10.75 crore.

Thakur concluded the IPL 2022 season with 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.79. He finished the season with 120 runs and a strike rate close to 138. His returns included a career-best figures of 4/36 and scored 120 runs in the last edition.

Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders. Aman, who made his IPL debut last season for KKR was acquired for the base price for Rs 20 Lakh in the last IPL Auction.

KKR have been busy in the trade window. New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson returned to franchise from Gujarat Titans. They also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

