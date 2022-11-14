The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised to rest for two weeks after landing awkwardly when taking Harry Brook’s catch during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne on Sunday.

England needed 41 runs off 29 balls when the left-arm quick went off in the big final at the MCG. Iftikhar Ahmed finished his over, but the five balls cost him 13 runs, reducing the equation to 28 runs needed off 24 balls. According to Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, if Shaheen hadn’t been hurt, the match could have possibly gone in another direction.

T20 World Cup: From Kohli’s masterclass to England’s perfection – top moments from the tournament

While reports suggested he could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines PCB said that the scan, which was performed on Monday morning before the team’s departure for Pakistan, revealed no symptoms of injury and that the knee discomfort was most likely caused by ‘forced knee flexion whilst landing.’

The scans were reviewed by PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, the board said.

The statement by the board added, “Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan.”

“Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff.”

Pakistan home are to face England and New Zealand in a Test series at home and initial reports suggested Afridi might miss both. He had only recently returned to full fitness after suffering the injury to his knee in Sri Lanka and missing Asia Cup among other assignments.