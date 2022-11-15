Puneri Paltan got back to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table on Monday with a 43-27 win over Bengal Warriors, at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Later on, Haryana Steelers came up with a tight 33-32 win over the Gujarat Giants.

The Paltan shook off the disappointment of their close loss to U Mumba from their last match and dictated terms against the Warriors. The victors put up an excellent team effort as their trio of raiders Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde picked up 8, 9 and 10 points respectively. In defence, skipper Fazel Atrachali made two big tackles - almost single-handedly taking down his opposite number Maninder Singh on one occasion - and Sombir chipped in with three well-timed holds as well.

Maninder, the Bengal skipper, was the only player fruitful on the night for the team, as he scored 14 points.

In the second match on the night, the Steelers rode on Manjeet’s form, as the raider’s 14 points helped the team score a one-point win over the Gujarat Giants.