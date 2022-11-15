Australian bowler Pat Cummins has opted to skip next year’s Indian Premier League for the Kolkata Knight Riders citing a hectic international schedule.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” Cummins said on Twitter.

I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iu0dF73zOW — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP,” he added.

Cummins, Australia’s Test captain, was appointed as the captain of the ODI team after Aaron Finch’s announced his retirement.

KKR on Monday had traded Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals with all-rounder Aman Khan moving the other way. They have also brought back Lockie Ferguson from the Gujarat Titans while also signing Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the defending champions.

The 2023 Ashes series will be held from June 16 to July 31 in England while the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be held in India between October and November.

Cummins played a season for KKR in the 2014-15 season before playing for the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils in 2017. He was snapped up by KKR in the 2020 player auction for a then record Rs 15.5 crores.

Last season, Cummins smashed 50 runs in 14 balls in a match against the Mumbai Indians, the joint-fastest 50 in the IPL along with KL Rahul.