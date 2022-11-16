On a night of one-sided encounters, the Jaipur Pink Panthers came up with a 32-22 win over U Mumba, and the Bengaluru Bulls climbed back to the top of the Pro Kabddi League table after a 49-38 win over the Telugu Titans on Tuesday, at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Arjun Deshwal was at his usual devastating form for the Pink Panthers, as he started the match by quickly picking out the U Mumba defenders to inflict an early all-out.

Meanwhile the Jaipur defence stood firm with Ankush and Sunil Kumar picking up three points each and Sahul Kumar winning four tackle points.

The win takes the team one point adrift of second placed Puneri Paltan, and three short of Bengaluru Bulls, who rose back to the top of the table after their win over the Titans.

Bharat and Neeraj Narwal in the Bulls attacking-line were happy to rake in the points against an error-prone Titans defence. Bharat eventually finished the match with 17 points and Narwal had 13, while Aman, the left corner in the Bulls defence had six tackle points.

The only threat for the Bulls was the in-form Siddharth Desai, who despite his team’s streak of 11 losses, continues to perform for the Titans. He top-scored in the match with 18 points.