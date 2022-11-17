Anwesha Gowda lost her women’s singles round of 16 match at the Australian Open Super 300 on Thursday, ending India’s campaign at the badminton tournament in Sydney.

The 14-year-old, who is in the world’s top 10 in junior rankings, lost 7-21, 13-21 in 22 minutes against former junior world champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia.

In the round of 32, Gowda had got the better of Australia’s Pitchaya Elysia Viravong 21-9 21-11.

On Wednesday, a number of Indian shuttlers went down in the round of 32 stage. Tanya Hemanth in women’s singles, Sameer Verma in men’s singles (walkover), and Panda sisters – Rutaparna and Swetaparna – in women’s doubles were the players who lost.

Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty had entered to play the tournament but were among the many who pulled out eventually. This is the last of the BWF World Tour events before the season finale.