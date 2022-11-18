Fifa on Friday announced that beer will not be sold at any of the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar after discussions with the host nation.

In a statement issued two days before the tournament kicks off, Fifa said that alcoholic beverages will only be sold at the Fifa Fan Festival, fan parks and licensed venues. While not elaborating on the reasons, Fifa said that Bud Zero, a non-alcoholic beer made by its sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, will be available everywhere.

Statement on beer sales at #WorldCup stadiums 🏟️ on behalf of FIFA and Host Country 🇶🇦: pic.twitter.com/o4IEhboXks — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 18, 2022

The football governing body also thanked the German alcohol brand for its “understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev has a $75 million sponsorship agreement with Fifa which grants it exclusive right to sell its products at World Cups and could consider this as a major breach of contract. In a now-deleted tweet, Budweiser official account tweeted, “Well, this is awkward…”

Dozens of beer tents had already been set up at stadiums ahead of the first game Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador.

Qatar has predicted that more than one million fans will visit the country for the 29-day tournament.

Beer will remain available in VIP suites in stadiums, which are sold by world football’s governing body, at the main FIFA fan zone in Doha, some private fan zones and in about 35 hotel and restaurant bars.

The decision has prompted some reaction on social media as the build-up continues for one of the most controversial World Cup editions in memory:

🚨 Beer is out at the World Cup.



After all that (alcoholic) beer will now not be sold inside the perimeter at all eight of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.



Big about-face means FIFA now faces contractual nightmare with Budweiser. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) November 18, 2022

A big problem - not about the beer itself, as such - but the fact that it sends a signal that any guarantees or ‘reassurances’ about what will and won’t be allowed at the Qatar World Cup are not worth the paper they’re written on. https://t.co/UU0k1i3w2W — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) November 18, 2022

They had 12 years to think about this. It’s happening two days before the World Cup begins. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/4qyfqO4Bhy — Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) November 18, 2022

Budweiser, one of the main sponsors of the #WorldCup, reacted to the news... pic.twitter.com/VE5JutKrTV — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 18, 2022

Football fans: well they moved the World Cup to winter, interrupted the football season, then changed the date of the first match, not sure how else Qatar can inconvenience people!!



Qatar: hold your beer — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) November 18, 2022

Budweiser, World Cup $$$ponsor, deletes tweet saying it’s awkward that no beer will now be sold at Qatar stadiums.



Football’s relationship with alcohol should really be debated, but maybe not with just two days to go after 12 years … pic.twitter.com/qP3hL6jVQh — David Conn (@david_conn) November 18, 2022

