Novak Djokovic remained on course for a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title after a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6) win over Taylor Fritz in Turin on Saturday.

Djokovic brushed off his bruising encounter with Daniil Medvedev the day before to boss the semi-final against the ninth-seeded American.

130 - @DjokerNole has reached his 130th ATP level final equalling Rafael Nadal as the fourth player with the most finals played in the Open Era. Domination. #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/xP8zRC9wwe — OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 19, 2022

The 35-year-old Serb will face the winner of the second semi-final between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.

Victory in Sunday’s final will see him equal Roger Federer’s haul of six wins in the tournament comprising the top eight players in the world this season.

“I had to fight to survive,” said Djokovic.

“I didn’t feel very reactive or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s gruelling battle against Medvedev, it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour.”

