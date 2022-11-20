India’s Suryakumar Yadav continued his tremendous batting form as she smashed an unbeaten 111 in the second T20 international at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday against New Zealand.

The world’s No 1 men’s T20I batter produced an innings of supreme quality.

Once again showing his immense range around the ground, living up to the 360 degrees reputation, Suryakumar scored a 49-ball century and finished with 111* off 51 balls, with 11 fours an seven sixes.

This was his second century in the format, having posted 117 against England at Nottingham four months ago.

He has become the first Indian to score 1,000 men’s T20I runs in a calendar year, improving his career strike rate to an extraordinary 181.64 in the process.

This was his seventh time past 50 in 11 innings, helping India recover from a modest start after being sent in to bat in damp conditions.

Opener Ishan Kishan provided the next-highest Indian score with 36 off 31.

Suryakumar ensured the run rate accelerated as the innings progressed and the last two overs provided the most action of the innings.

Lockie Ferguson conceded 22 in the penultimate over, all from the bat of Suryakumar, who reached his ton in the process.

Tim Southee struck back in the final over with his second career hat-trick, dismissing Indian captain Hardik Pandya before removing Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar for golden ducks.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Such joy watching a player at the height of his powers. #SuryakumarYadav — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2022

🌞🌞🌞🌞🏏 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav's strike-rate in the final overs (16-20) in T20Is is 247.24, by far the highest for any batter. No other player from Full Member nations has a SR of 200 in this phase (Min. 100 balls). #NZvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 20, 2022

Wagon wheel should be renamed Surya wheel #NZvsIND #indvsnz — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) November 20, 2022

Somehow it got even worse after I tweeted this 😭



SKY - 111/0 off 51

Rest of India - 69/6 off 66

Extras - 11 — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) November 20, 2022

#NZvIND



Suryakumar Yadav! Whatttta year he's had, what a player 🔥 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) November 20, 2022

SKY is playing book cricket. Sheer insanity! #IndvsNZ — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) November 20, 2022

A T20I century in England, a T20I century in New Zealand. 🚀🎆@surya_14kumar is unstoppable. Take a bow. #NZvIND — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) November 20, 2022

This last over is kinda summing up Indian men's T20I cricket right now 😅 They have SKY in unreal form but only so much he can do from one end. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 20, 2022

Most T20I hundreds by Indians in a year:



2 - Rohit Sharma in 2018

2 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022#NZvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 20, 2022

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against India.

The opening games of the three-match series in Wellington on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of wet weather.

Heavy morning rain had threatened Sunday’s fixture but the skies cleared and Williamson said he hoped to take advantage of the damp conditions by fielding first.

New Zealand’s only change from the team that lost the T20 World Cup semi-final to Pakistan saw paceman Adam Milne replace Trent Boult, who was not selected for the series.

India have a much-changed unit with several players from the World Cup squad not in action.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (capt), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

(With AFP inputs)