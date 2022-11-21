Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan etched his name in history books on Monday by becoming the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Opening the batting, he slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He built a massive 416-run first-wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 off 102.

And there was another major record broken – Tamil Nadu finished with a gigantic total of 506/2, which ended up being the highest-ever team total in men’s List A cricket.

Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 in his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The right-hander had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. But he went a step further on Monday and ended up setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.

Most consecutive tons in men's List A cricket

Player 100s Season
Narayan Jagadeesan 5 2022-23
Kumar Sangakkara 4 2014-15
Alviro Petersen 4 2015-16
Devdutt Padikkal 4 2020-21
Highest individual score – men's List A cricket

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Team Versus Ground Date
N Jagadeesan 277 141 25 15 196.45 Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh Bengaluru 21 Nov 2022
AD Brown 268 160 30 12 167.50 Surrey Glamorgan The Oval 19 Jun 2002
RG Sharma 264 173 33 9 152.60 India Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 13 Nov 2014
DJM Short 257 148 15 23 173.64 West Aust Queensland Sydney 28 Sep 2018
S Dhawan 248 150 30 7 165.33 India A SA A Pretoria 12 Aug 2013
Highest team total in men's List A cricket

Team Score Overs RR Versus Ground Date
England 498/4 50.0 9.96 Netherlands Amstelveen 17 Jun 2022
Surrey 496/4 50.0 9.92 Gloucs The Oval 29 Apr 2007
England 481/6 50.0 9.62 Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018
India A 458/4 50.0 9.16 Leics Leicester 19 Jun 2018
Mumbai 457/4 50.0 9.14 Puducherry Jaipur 25 Feb 2021
Jagadeesan has played a total of seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but was released by the four-time IPL champions recently.