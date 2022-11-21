Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan etched his name in history books on Monday by becoming the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.
The 26-year-old achieved the feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Opening the batting, he slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He built a massive 416-run first-wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 off 102.
And there was another major record broken – Tamil Nadu finished with a gigantic total of 506/2, which ended up being the highest-ever team total in men’s List A cricket.
Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 in his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The right-hander had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. But he went a step further on Monday and ended up setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.
Most consecutive tons in men's List A cricket
|Player
|100s
|Season
|Narayan Jagadeesan
|5
|2022-23
|Kumar Sangakkara
|4
|2014-15
|Alviro Petersen
|4
|2015-16
|Devdutt Padikkal
|4
|2020-21
Highest individual score – men's List A cricket
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Team
|Versus
|Ground
|Date
|N Jagadeesan
|277
|141
|25
|15
|196.45
|Tamil Nadu
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Bengaluru
|21 Nov 2022
|AD Brown
|268
|160
|30
|12
|167.50
|Surrey
|Glamorgan
|The Oval
|19 Jun 2002
|RG Sharma
|264
|173
|33
|9
|152.60
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens
|13 Nov 2014
|DJM Short
|257
|148
|15
|23
|173.64
|West Aust
|Queensland
|Sydney
|28 Sep 2018
|S Dhawan
|248
|150
|30
|7
|165.33
|India A
|SA A
|Pretoria
|12 Aug 2013
Highest team total in men's List A cricket
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Versus
|Ground
|Date
|England
|498/4
|50.0
|9.96
|Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|17 Jun 2022
|Surrey
|496/4
|50.0
|9.92
|Gloucs
|The Oval
|29 Apr 2007
|England
|481/6
|50.0
|9.62
|Australia
|Nottingham
|19 Jun 2018
|India A
|458/4
|50.0
|9.16
|Leics
|Leicester
|19 Jun 2018
|Mumbai
|457/4
|50.0
|9.14
|Puducherry
|Jaipur
|25 Feb 2021
Jagadeesan has played a total of seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but was released by the four-time IPL champions recently.