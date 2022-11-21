Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan etched his name in history books on Monday by becoming the first-ever player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A cricket. He also went past Alistair Brown and Rohit Sharma to set a new record for the highest individual score in men’s List A cricket.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. Opening the batting, he slammed 277 runs off 141 balls with 25 fours and 15 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He built a massive 416-run first-wicket partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, who scored 154 off 102.

And there was another major record broken – Tamil Nadu finished with a gigantic total of 506/2, which ended up being the highest-ever team total in men’s List A cricket.

Courtesy BCCITV

Jagadeesan had registered scores of 114*, 107, 168 and 128 in his previous four games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The right-hander had first matched the record for most tons (four) in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, held by Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. But he went a step further on Monday and ended up setting a new record for men’s List A cricket too.

Most hundreds in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season:



5* - N Jagadeesan for Tamil Nadu, 2022/23

4 - Virat Kohli for Delhi, 2008/09

4 - Devdutt Padikkal for Karnataka, 2020/21

4 - Prithvi Shaw for Mumbai, 2021/22

4 - Ruturaj Gaikwad for Maharashtra, 2021/22 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 21, 2022

Most consecutive tons in men's List A cricket Player 100s Season Narayan Jagadeesan 5 2022-23 Kumar Sangakkara 4 2014-15 Alviro Petersen 4 2015-16 Devdutt Padikkal 4 2020-21 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Highest individual score – men's List A cricket Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Team Versus Ground Date N Jagadeesan 277 141 25 15 196.45 Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh Bengaluru 21 Nov 2022 AD Brown 268 160 30 12 167.50 Surrey Glamorgan The Oval 19 Jun 2002 RG Sharma 264 173 33 9 152.60 India Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 13 Nov 2014 DJM Short 257 148 15 23 173.64 West Aust Queensland Sydney 28 Sep 2018 S Dhawan 248 150 30 7 165.33 India A SA A Pretoria 12 Aug 2013 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Highest team total in men's List A cricket Team Score Overs RR Versus Ground Date England 498/4 50.0 9.96 Netherlands Amstelveen 17 Jun 2022 Surrey 496/4 50.0 9.92 Gloucs The Oval 29 Apr 2007 England 481/6 50.0 9.62 Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018 India A 458/4 50.0 9.16 Leics Leicester 19 Jun 2018 Mumbai 457/4 50.0 9.14 Puducherry Jaipur 25 Feb 2021 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

5 consecutive hundreds by our #csg boy in the #VijayHazareTrophy2022 . Some insane batting. So happy to see you do this well @Jagadeesan_200 . May this be the beginning of many good things to come.@supergillies — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) November 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu's N. Jagadeesan becomes first man to score five List A centuries on the trot. He reaches 200 with a massive six. Just toying with the Arunachal bowlers now. All sorts of records broken @sportstarweb #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/GTfmkxbPPL — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 21, 2022

💯💯💯💯💯



N JAGADEESAN SETS A NEW RECORD IN LIST A CRICKET 👏#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/UmakuEBBHh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 21, 2022

Jagadeesan has played a total of seven matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, but was released by the four-time IPL champions recently.