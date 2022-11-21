The top volleyball players from the country will once again get a chance to showcase their skills as the second edition of Prime Volleyball League is set to begin from February 4, 2023. The 2023 season will be held across three different cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Eight franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the semifinal. The final will be held in Kochi.

The season will feature 31 matches and will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and can be livestreamed on SonyLIV.

Kolkata Thunderbolts won the inaugural edition, beating Ahmedabad Defenders in the final.