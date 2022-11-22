Tamil Thalaivas continued their pursuit of a Pro Kabaddi League playoff spot on Monday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, after a 35-30 win over the Bengal Warriors. Meanwhile the UP Yoddhas beat Gujarat Giants 35-31 to remain in fourth.

After a slow start to the season, the Thalaivas are now just one point short of sixth placed U Mumba in the league table, as they came up with a comfortable win over the Warriors.

Young raider Narender was again in form as he picked up 13 points for the victors, while their star right corner defender Sagar picked up five tackle points.

For the Warriors, Maninder Singh yet again put in a Super 10 performance – with 15 points – but did not get enough support from his teammates.

The Thalaivas are now level on 43 points with the Warriors, who are placed seventh due to a better point difference.

In the second match of the night, second-half substitute Rohit Tomar locked in three tackles – two of the two-point Super Tackles – and scored five raid points for a total of 10 to help the Yoddhas quell a late surge by the Giants.

Pardeep Narwal scored nine points for Yoddhas while Parteek Dhaiya scored 10 for the Giants.

The result keeps the Giants in second-last place on the table, ahead of only the Telugu Titans.