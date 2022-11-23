Saudi Arabia one day, Japan the next.

Asian teams produced two incredible upsets on back-to-back days at Qatar 2022. On Wednesday, Japan pulled off a stunning 2-1 win against Germany, punishing the four-time champions for not taking their chances after they dominated the first half.

Hansi Flick’s team came to Qatar under huge pressure to avoid the disaster of 2018, when they failed to make it out of the group stage in Russia as holders.

They took the lead through a first-half penalty from Ilkay Gundogan and should have been out of sight after creating a host of chances.

But Japan hung on and equalised through substitute Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute.

Takuma Asano then completed a remarkable turnaround eight minutes later, smashing the ball home to send the boisterous Japanese fans wild.

History being made in front of our very eyes 🔥#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dMe8EDUzTD — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

Germany’s World Cup future is now on the line, with games to come in Group E against Spain and Costa Rica.

Japan are eyeing a place in the knockout round after a dramatic comeback that scarcely looked possible at the end of the first half.

The Blue Samurai made a positive start, with Daizen Maeda putting the ball in the net as early as the eighth minute only for the linesman to flag for offside.

But it was to prove a false dawn for Japan as Antonio Rudiger headed past the post from a corner, before Joshua Kimmich tested goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, with Gundogan blasting the rebound over the bar.

Gundogan peppered the Japan goal with shots, with Gonda keeping him out before Maya Yoshida threw his body in the way of another effort.

Gundogan put the Germans ahead after they were awarded a penalty when Gonda tripped David Raum, coolly slotting his kick down the middle.

Jamal Musiala give a glimpse of his immense talent when he turned and flashed a shot over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

There was just enough time for Kai Havertz to put the ball in the net before the interval, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

Musiala returned to torment Japan after the break, skipping through the defence before blazing over.

The 19-year-old then turned provider, laying the ball off for Gundogan to lash against the post.

Japan brought on livewire forwards Asano and Kaoru Mitoma to try to inject some energy into the four-times Asian champions.

But Germany kept up their pressure and only a string of last-ditch saves from Gonda prevented Japan from falling further behind.

Hiroki Sakai had a golden chance to equalise but blazed wildly over the bar after Manuel Neuer had parried the ball into his path.

Doan showed him how it was done just minutes later, converting after Neuer had palmed away Takumi Minamino’s effort.

Asano then put the Japanese fans in dreamland, racing away into the box before lashing home a shot that Neuer was powerless to stop.

Germany threw everyone forward in a desperate search for an equaliser but it was too little to late.

Group E P W D L GD Pts 1 JPN 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 CRC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 GER 1 0 0 1 -1 0

1978 - Germany have lost a World Cup game in which they led at half-time for the first time since 1978 (2-3 vs Austria), having gone unbeaten in their previous 21 such matches before today. Japandemonium. pic.twitter.com/ClHB055rrk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022

Sugoi! Japan lead. Surely Germany don’t fall at the group stage 2 World Cups running. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2022

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia came back from down 1-0 and stunned Lionel Messi and Argentina with a 2-1 win.



Today, Japan trailed 1-0 and upset Germany, winning 2-1.



🤯🤯🤯 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/4UeVKiNb3R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2022

Germany's last two #FIFAWorldCup openers...



2018: defeat to Mexico

2022: defeat to Japan pic.twitter.com/FfNtJL5RFU — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 23, 2022

The furthest Japan have reached in a #FIFAWorldCup is the Round of 16.



How far will they go in this year's World Cup? pic.twitter.com/cWbwQgxPql — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 23, 2022

This World Cup is wild! 😱



Japan just beat Germany 2-1 😳#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zNNrcTO3J6 — GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) November 23, 2022

Just to say I always knew Takuma Asano was that good 😉 — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) November 23, 2022

Anyone shocked by this Germany performance hasn’t been following football for some time. #GER #FIFAWorldCup — Sudatta (@iSudatta) November 23, 2022

*whispers* UEFA is represented heavily at the World Cup but it’s aggressively top heavy. — . (@Nigerianscamsss) November 23, 2022

THIS. WORLD. CUP.



No reputations are being respected. — Juventus News Live (@juvenewslive) November 23, 2022

History being made in front of our very eyes 🔥#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dMe8EDUzTD — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

The Asian teams at this WC really said this is our soil, watch us shine. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LPkDXEZql9 — Miriam Walker-Khan (@mimwalkerkhan) November 23, 2022

The football goddesses are playing their best group stages ever. The results are incredible.#FIFAWorldCup — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) November 23, 2022

Yàaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay...if I was there I would have ran out to the ground to be part of all those happy hugs...what a half... I bow down to you JAPAN 🥳🥳🥳#GERJPN — siju mathew (@sijumathew94) November 23, 2022

This is what happens when you start multiple Dortmund defenders. #GERJPN — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 23, 2022

Japan! Wow! This is just so good! I love watching big upsets like this - that's what the #FIFAWorldCup is for! ✨ — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) November 23, 2022

✅ 2011 - @afcasiancup winners

✅ 2022 - One of the biggest wins in their history



🏠📍Khalifa International Stadium must feel like a second home for @jfa_samuraiblue pic.twitter.com/Qr2xNIrQZb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before the match in a powerful protest against FIFA’s decision to ban rainbow-themed armbands.

With AFP inputs