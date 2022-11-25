FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: Brazil’s Richarlison scores early contender for goal of Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup Richarlison’s superb strike against Serbia at Lusail Stadium will certainly be in the mix for best goal of the World Cup. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Richarlison scores against Serbia | Reuters Play Richarlison! What have you done?! 🤯#FIFAWorldCup | @richarlison97 pic.twitter.com/kCKFdlINXq— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022 Report: Richarlison stars as Brazil begin title quest with win, but injury worry for Neymar#Qatar2022 #FifaWorldCup #BRA A few angles of *THAT* fantastic goal by #Richarlison. How good! ⚽️👏🏽https://t.co/VPoNfuW4qH pic.twitter.com/Tv2t8MIdfb— The Field (@thefield_in) November 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup Fifa World Cup Richarlison Brazil vs Serbia