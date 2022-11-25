Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India posted a total of 306/7 in the first One-Day International against New Zealand at the Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday.

All-rounder Washington Sundar also made a significant contribution with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 37 off 16 in the final stage of the Indian innings.

New Zealand vs India: Shikhar Dhawan leads another much-changed side as World Cup cycle begins again

Having won the rain-hit T20I series 1-0, India returned to the 50-over format with Dhawan taking over as captain. It was Kane Williamson, however, who won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Skipper Dhawan (72 off 77) and and Gill (50 off 65) put on a solid opening partnership of 124 runs. Iyer, in at No 3, then went on to anchor the innings and was dismissed for 80 off 76 in the last over.

In the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a stunning year in the shortest format, began his innings with a glorious cover-drive for four but was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson for 4 off 3. Three balls before that, the right-arm pacer had removed Rishabh Pant (15 off 23), who came to bat at No 4.

Sanju Samson, who came to the crease at No 6, looked composed in his 38-ball 36 but couldn’t kick-on as he tried to accelerate.

It then came down to the fireworks by Washington in the death overs to take India past the 300-run mark. The left-hander showed great innovation and courage in his knock, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

#CricketTwitter #NZvIND



A brilliant knock by Washington Sundar in the first ODI against New Zealand 🔥



📹: Prime Videopic.twitter.com/4jlyt8M4uf — The Field (@thefield_in) November 25, 2022