India internationals Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh were the top performers with bat and ball respectively as India D defeated India A in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to win the Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.
Renuka Singh returned with figures of 3/24 with the ball as India A were restricted to 144/5 in 20 overs. Yastika Bhatia top scored with an unbeaten 80 in the run-chase after fellow opener Jasia Akhter scored a quick-fire 47 as India D chased down the target (148/3) with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand.
Opting to field first, Sneh Rana-led India D saw Renuka Singh provide a strong start with two wickets in the powerplay. India A recovered thanks to half centuries from Nuzhat Parween and Harleen Deol, the latter continuing her good form in the domestic season.
The chase saw India D post 62 runs in the first 10 overs with Akhter doing the bulk of the scoring at that point. But Bhatia went from 21 off 27 to finish on 80* off 56 balls to see her side home. The left-hander from Baroda, who recently found herself out of the T20I side for India, had scored an unbeaten 99* earlier in the tournament.
India will be playing world champions Australia in a five-match home series in December.
Here’s a look at the top performers from the T20 tournament that pitted four sides against each other:
Top 10 run-scorers
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|I
|R
|NO
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|50
|Y H Bhatia
|IND-D
|4
|203
|3
|99*
|203.00
|134.43
|2
|Nuzhat Parween
|IND-A
|4
|130
|-
|55
|32.50
|100.00
|2
|Harleen B Deol
|IND-A
|4
|124
|1
|61
|41.33
|133.33
|2
|Jasia Akhter
|IND-D
|4
|114
|1
|56*
|38.00
|132.55
|1
|Shafali Verma
|IND-B
|3
|103
|1
|91*
|51.50
|160.93
|1
|Pooja Vastrakar
|IND-C
|3
|94
|-
|61
|31.33
|138.23
|1
|S S Shinde
|IND-A
|4
|91
|-
|42
|22.75
|108.33
|0
|Amanjot Kaur
|IND-A
|4
|75
|3
|49
|75.00
|100.00
|0
|Deepti
|IND-B
|3
|60
|1
|26
|30.00
|100.00
|0
|Priya Punia
|IND-C
|3
|55
|-
|27
|18.33
|78.57
|0
Most wickets
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|I
|WKTS
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|1
|Renuka K Singh
|IND-D
|3
|8
|9.37
|6.25
|9.00
|2
|Deepti
|IND-B
|3
|7
|9.57
|6.70
|8.57
|3
|Rajeshwari
|IND-D
|4
|6
|10.16
|4.25
|14.33
|4
|Sahana S Pawar
|IND-A
|4
|5
|15.40
|5.50
|16.80
|5
|Arundathi Reddy
|IND-B
|2
|3
|12.33
|6.16
|12.00
|6
|Saika Ishaque
|IND-A
|2
|3
|12.66
|4.75
|16.00
|7
|S R Patil
|IND-A
|2
|3
|19.33
|8.28
|14.00
|8
|Rashi Kanojiya
|IND-C
|3
|3
|23.66
|7.10
|20.00
|9
|Pooja Vastrakar
|IND-C
|3
|3
|31.66
|9.50
|20.00
|10
|Sneh Rana
|IND-D
|4
|3
|23.33
|5.83
|24.00
|11
|K Anjali Sarvani
|IND-A
|4
|3
|25.66
|5.50
|28.00