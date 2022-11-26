India internationals Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh were the top performers with bat and ball respectively as India D defeated India A in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to win the Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

Renuka Singh returned with figures of 3/24 with the ball as India A were restricted to 144/5 in 20 overs. Yastika Bhatia top scored with an unbeaten 80 in the run-chase after fellow opener Jasia Akhter scored a quick-fire 47 as India D chased down the target (148/3) with an over to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Yastika Bhatia was batting on 21 off 27 at one stage but goes on to score 80* off 56 balls (59 off last 29 balls). Finishes off with a four. Jasia Akhter with a 38-ball 47 at the top too.

India D defeat India A in the final with 6 balls to spare.



Opting to field first, Sneh Rana-led India D saw Renuka Singh provide a strong start with two wickets in the powerplay. India A recovered thanks to half centuries from Nuzhat Parween and Harleen Deol, the latter continuing her good form in the domestic season.

India A post 144/5 in 20 overs, riding on half centuries for Nuzhat Parween and Harleen Deol. Parween seems to have picked up her scoring rate in the back-end, while Deol finishes with SR of 127.08. Renuka with 3/24.

The chase saw India D post 62 runs in the first 10 overs with Akhter doing the bulk of the scoring at that point. But Bhatia went from 21 off 27 to finish on 80* off 56 balls to see her side home. The left-hander from Baroda, who recently found herself out of the T20I side for India, had scored an unbeaten 99* earlier in the tournament.

India will be playing world champions Australia in a five-match home series in December.

Here’s a look at the top performers from the T20 tournament that pitted four sides against each other:

Top 10 run-scorers PLAYER TEAM I R NO HS AVG SR 50 Y H Bhatia IND-D 4 203 3 99* 203.00 134.43 2 Nuzhat Parween IND-A 4 130 - 55 32.50 100.00 2 Harleen B Deol IND-A 4 124 1 61 41.33 133.33 2 Jasia Akhter IND-D 4 114 1 56* 38.00 132.55 1 Shafali Verma IND-B 3 103 1 91* 51.50 160.93 1 Pooja Vastrakar IND-C 3 94 - 61 31.33 138.23 1 S S Shinde IND-A 4 91 - 42 22.75 108.33 0 Amanjot Kaur IND-A 4 75 3 49 75.00 100.00 0 Deepti IND-B 3 60 1 26 30.00 100.00 0 Priya Punia IND-C 3 55 - 27 18.33 78.57 0 via BCCI.tv