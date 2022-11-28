On his way to a double century, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over to set a men’s List A cricket world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The over fetched him 43 runs, a total that matched the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.

Here’s the list of most runs scored in one over of men’s List A cricket.

But Ruturaj did it all by himself and became the first batter to individually score 7 sixes and 43 runs in one over in men’s List A. He wrote the record in the penultimate over of his team’s quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh. It was spinner Shiva Singh who was the bowler at the receiving end of the onslaught. It was a seven ball over because of a no ball.

The opener, who has been in sensational form in domestic List A format, carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

Maharashtra posted 330 for five after batting first.