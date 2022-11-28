indian cricket Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 sixes, 43 runs in one over during Vijay Hazare Trophy to create record The Maharashtra batter’s feat came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy QF against UP – the joint-most runs ever scored in one over in men’s List A cricket. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Updated 14 minutes ago Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after hitting seven sixes in an over | Disney+Hotstar 6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣nb,6⃣,6⃣ Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 4⃣3⃣ runs in one over! 🔥🔥Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/cIJsS7QVxK…#MAHvUP | #VijayHazareTrophy | #QF2 | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/j0CvsWZeES— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022 DOUBLE-CENTURY!Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes with an unbeaten 2⃣2⃣0⃣* off just 159 balls! 👏 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/cIJsS7QVxK#VijayHazareTrophy | #QF2 | #MAHvUP | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/pVRYh4duLk— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022 Here’s the list of most runs scored in one over of men’s List A cricket. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy world record cricket domestic cricket Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh