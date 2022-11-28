Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda will be among country’s youngsters to battle it out for the titles as a 36-member Indian contingent left for Nonthaburi, Thailand to compete in the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022, scheduled from November 29 to December 4.

The Badminton Association of India announced the squad on Monday via a press release.

The Odisha Open champion, Hooda will lead the charge in the U-17 women’s singles alongside Jiya Rawat and Anmol Kharb whereas Tanvi Sharma, who topped the trials, will compete in the women’s U-15 singles along with Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma and Sampriti Pal.

Hooda, still only 15, was recently part of the Indian contingent at the BWF Junior World Championships where she had a pre-quarterfinal finish in the women’s singles draw.

India’s Tasnim Mir and Tara Shah had clinched gold and silver medal respectively in the U-15 women’s singles in the last edition of the championships, held in 2019. The prestigious continental event will be conducted after a two-year break, forced due to the pandemic.

The players have been selected through the selection trials which took place in Hyderabad last month, the BAI’s press release stated.

Mohammad Ali Mir, Gnana Dattu, Abhinav Garg and Anish Thoppani will be the players to watch out for in the U-15 men’s singles. Dhruv Negi, on the other hand, will shoulder the responsibility in the U-17 men’s singles along with Ansh Negi, Prajwal Sonawane and Neer Nehwal.

As a part of their preparations ahead of the tournament, the selected players also participated in a 12-day national camp in Raipur from November 14-25.

In the doubles section, pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, and Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana will be the ones to watch in men’s U-17 category while Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar will compete in the men’s U-15 along with the pair of Bjorn Jaison and Aatish Sreenivas PV.

Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty will play in the U-17 women’s doubles category along with the pair of Navya Kanderi and Rakshita Sree S. Aanya Bisht and Siddhi Rawat, and Tanvi Andluri and Durga Kandrapu are part of the women’s U-15 doubles team.

Indian squads are as follow:

U15 squad Badminton Asia Junior C'ships Men's singles Women's singles Men's doubles Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles Mohammad Ali Mir, Gnana Dattu, Abhinav Garg, Anish Thoppani Tanvi Sharma, Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma, Sampriti Pal Arjun Birajdar/Aryan Birajdar, Bjorn Jaison/Aatish Sreenivas P.V. Aanya Bisht/Siddhi Rawat, Tanvi Andluri/Durga Kandrapu Bornil Changmai /Shantipriya Hazarika, Ishaan Negi/Siddhi Rawat