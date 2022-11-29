Pardeep Narwal’s UP Yoddhas team got closer to confirming their spot in the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs after a tight 33-32 win over the Bengal Warriors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. In the second match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers came up with a resounding 48-28 win over the Telugu Titans.

Narwal, the Yoddhas captain continued his impressive run of form, top scoring with 14 points, while Maninder Singh, the Warriors’ skipper, scored 10 points to become only the second player - after Narwal - to cross 1200 points.

Deepak Hooda did come off the bench in the second half for the Warriors, but his five points were not enough to help his side draw level.

The win for the Yoddhas keeps them in fourth place in the leaderboard, with 60 points - seven ahead of Tamil Thalaivas and three short of the Pink Panthers.

In the second match, the season’s highest scorer Arjun Deshwal added another 18 impressive points to his tally. His efforts were bolstered by the strong Jaipur defence, with Ankush picking up six tackle points from his left corner position.

Without Siddharth Desai, the Titans’ attack was toothless, and instead, it was defender Parvesh Bhainswal who was their top scorer with seven tackle points.