New Zealand restricted India to a below-par 219 in the first innings in the third and final one-day international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) top-scored for India as the wickets kept falling with Indian batters suffering a few soft dismissals.

Milne and allrounder Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets as the Black Caps employed a seam-based attack to good effect on a green Hagley Oval pitch, needing 47.3 to knock over the tourists.

Having won the toss, captain Kane Williamson put India to bat first against India. The Black Caps held a 1-0 series lead after winning the opening ODI match in Auckland by seven wickets while the second game was washed out by heavy rain in Hamilton on Sunday.

India fielded an unchanged team from the Hamilton fixture. New Zealand made one change by bringing in pace bowler Adam Milne for spinner Michael Bracewell.

Openers Shubman Gill (13) and captain Shikhar Dhawan (28) were off to a rather cautious start and departed within 13 overs. With the exception of Iyer and Sundar, the Indian batters were troubled by the New Zealand bowlers who were moving the ball both ways.

After taking three crucial wickets, Williamson bowled Adam Milne (3/57) whose triple strikes ensured that India were placed on the backfoot. Daryl Mitchell (3/25) also starred for New Zealand, while Tim Southee returned with figures of 2/36.

New Zealand, who are ranked number one in the 50-over format, are chasing a 14th successive victory on home soil. They have won 10 of their 11 ODIs at Hagley Oval.

Washington continued his good batting form in this series and scored a half-century, reviving an innings which was teetering at 121-5 when he arrived at the crease in the 26th over.

While the tail struggled, Sundar’s composed 51 off 64 balls gave the tourists a chance of squaring the series, which New Zealand lead 1-0.

Milne celebrated his recall with a sharp opening spell in which he claimed openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, rewarding captain Kane Williamson’s decision to bowl first. He later returned to remove danger man Suryakumar Yadav cheaply and finish with 3-57.

Shreyas Iyer fell to another speedster, Lockie Ferguson, for 49 while Mitchell was a surprise performer with his innocuous medium pace, taking 3-25 off seven overs.

Playing XIs: New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson. India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

