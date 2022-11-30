The Asian Football Confederation will have at least one representative in the knockout stages of a Fifa World Cup held in Asia once again.
Australia beat Denmark 1-0 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the second time in their history on Tuesday
A 60th-minute goal from Mathew Leckie secured a battling win for Australia, who advanced to the knockout rounds after finishing second in Group D behind reigning champions France.
A second-string France were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in their final group game on Tuesday but topped the standings on goal difference.
Fifa World Cup: Australia beat Denmark to secure last-16 spot; Tunisia claim famous win over France
There were words of appreciation for Tunisia’s bittersweet win as well: