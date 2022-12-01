Jaipur Pink Panthers scored a commanding 45-25 win over Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, to move to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Later, Naveen Kumar’s final raid earned Dabang Delhi a 37-37 draw against Tamil Thalaivas.

Arjun Deshwal starred once again for the Pink Panthers after picking up 13 raid points, cancelling Bharat’s 10 for the Bulls.

Pink Panthers’ defender Lucky Sharma came off the bench to put in three important Super Tackles to finish with six points.

In the second match, Dabang Delhi overcame a 15-20 halftime deficit to hold the Thalaivas to a draw. Naveen Kumar picked up the last of his 15 points in the final raid of the match to help the defending champions draw level and keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Narender also contined his form for the Thalaivas with 14 raid points.