Abubakr Abbas, a 23-year-old from Kenya has now become one of the biggest attractions at the ongoing Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The ‘Metro Man,’ as he is popularly known now, is seen perched atop an umpire’s chair and is dressed in a yellow reflector jacket, holding a megaphone and a foam “Number 1” hand. He calls out, “Metro, this way!”, directing hordes of visitors to the neighbourhood Souq Waqif market.

After videos of Abbas leading the World Cup spectators to the metro station circulated online, he quickly became a social media sensation.

METRO 🚆 THIS WAY ➡️



ICYMI, clips of 'Metro Man' have gone VIRAL thanks to his catchy style of guiding fans to the metro station 📈#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/lZcWlP2iiT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

According to a report in The Star, before leaving the country, Abbas had applied for a job in the security department, but upon arrival, he was tasked with directing people on a daily basis.

Moments before the eagerly anticipated match between the US and England, Abbas also led a packed stadium in chanting “Metro, this way!”

Here’s a look at a few more videos of the Metro Man at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

This is Qatar’s ‘Metro Man’, an employee who’s become a fan favourite for the way he directs people to the station 👇



🔵 #Qatar2022 LIVE coverage: https://t.co/aOr8jEUMIY pic.twitter.com/GUDrAFSVdn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 24, 2022

Everyone knows this guy in Qatar just by saying Metro— this way👏 pic.twitter.com/Iu67bHAie4 — T.I (@kool_timmy) November 26, 2022

When I say Kenya is going to win World Cup, some people thought it was a joke. Kenya Man won the heart of The entire World Cup fan’s.



Just asking, if the President @WilliamsRuto Knows the Metro Man? pic.twitter.com/MkRYxdgv4H — Ahmed M. Abdullahi (@AhmediiAbdulla) November 26, 2022

This chap in #Qatar is going viral on TikTok. They're calling him #MetroMan. Given his accent, I'm pretty sure he's Kenyan. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gBeIfE3XxY — Yuri Baraza 🇰🇪 (@ArcherMishale) November 23, 2022