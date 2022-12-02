FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: Fifa offer evidence for why Japan’s second goal vs Spain (that knocked Germany out) was valid Japan’s second goal, which turned out to be the winner, came under controversial circumstances but this footage shows why VAR allowed it to stand. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Japan's forward #09 Kaoru Mitoma (L) crosses the ball for his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. | Giuseppe CACACE / AFP Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play. The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not. pic.twitter.com/RhN8meei6Q— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 2, 2022 #FifaWorldCup #Qatar2022 Fifa post evidence for why #JPN's 2nd goal was allowed to stand vs #ESP "Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play"🎥 Fifacompic.twitter.com/VbhDgLfsms— The Field (@thefield_in) December 2, 2022 Fifa World Cup, Group E: Germany win but lose, Spain lose but win on a night of bare margins We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain Germany Japan