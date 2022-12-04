Lionel Messi plays in his 1,000th game in his professional career after leading Argentina against Australia in their round of 16 match at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday.

#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022#ARG 1-0 #AUS



Who else but Messi!



In his 1000th career match, Lionel Messi nets his first goal in a World Cup knockout match to give Argentina a 1-0 lead at halftimehttps://t.co/VPoNfuW4qH pic.twitter.com/YQKMf0ZceV — The Field (@thefield_in) December 3, 2022

Having joined Barcelona’s youth system, Messi made his professional debut on October 16, 2004 in a La Liga derby against Espanyol. Over the next 17 years, Messi led Barcelona to a period of unprecedented success as he won every major club honour available while also becoming La Liga’s all time top scorer with 474 goals.

Though Messi won an Olympic gold with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he endured a long wait for a title with the national team suffering heartbreaks in the finals of the 2014 Fifa World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals.

After briefly retiring from international duty, Messi tasted success with Argentina for the first time when he led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021.

At the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Messi will try to get his hands on the coveted trophy which will elevate his stature in football to those of Pele and Diego Maradona.

During his career, Messi has around 40 trophies across club and international events, and has been honoured with the Ballon d’Or award for the best male footballer of the year a record seven times.

Lionel Messi’s career career matches Team Matches Goals Argentina 169* 93 Barcelona 778 672 Paris Saint-Germain 53 23 Total 1000* 788* Stats courtesy: FC Barcelona and Transfermarkt (*Today's match)

Lionel Messi plays his 1,000th game today.



What a career. pic.twitter.com/FEMPjGiK0q — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 3, 2022

Lionel Messi is set to make his 1000th competitive career appearance in tonight's #FIFAWorldCup game.



999 apps, 788 goals and 338 assists in his career so far. Decent player. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/WLadRo3JYc — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 3, 2022

Barcelona - 778

Argentina - 169

PSG - 53



Lionel Messi will make his 1000th senior career appearance tonight 🐐#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FBPMSqu4FK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

MATCHDAY 🇦🇷 vs 🇦🇺



Messi’s 1000th career appearance. No better time for him to get his first goal in the knock out stage of the World Cup.



VAMOS LEO 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/n1P7izX6UO — R 🇦🇷 (@Lionel30i) December 3, 2022

🐐 Lionel Messi plays his 1000th career game tonight against Australia



⚽️ Goals: 788

🅰️ Assists: 385

🏆 Trophies: 41

🥇 Ballon D’ors: 7

3️⃣ Hat tricks: 54

✅ Games won: 682



Simply amazing 👏 #Messi#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0e2WKJgaHj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 3, 2022

1000 - Against Australia, Lionel Messi will make his 1,000th appearance for Argentina, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. To date he has 788 goals and 338 assists (1,126 goals + assists). Legend. pic.twitter.com/cCdnk9Ua4j — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 3, 2022

Argentina and Australia each made one change for their last-16 clash at the World Cup on Saturday with Angel Di Maria out of the starting line-up.

Messi will again captain an Argentina team which sees veteran attacking midfielder Alejandro Gomez come in for fellow 34-year-old Di Maria. Winger Di Maria had been an injury doubt.

Coach Lionel Scaloni keeps faith with youngsters Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez after they combined for the second goal in their 2-0 win over Poland in their previous game.

Australia coach Graham Arnold also made one change from the side that beat Denmark 1-0 to secure their place in the knockout rounds for only the second time in their history.

Keanu Baccus, the 24-year-old midfielder who plays in Scotland, replaces winger Craig Goodwin.

The winner of the match plays the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Starting line-ups:

Argentina (4-3-3)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Alejandro Gomez, Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)

Australia (4-4-2)

Mathew Ryan (capt); Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Keanu Baccus; Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke

Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

With AFP inputs