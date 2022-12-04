India tour of Bangladesh 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli takes a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan in first ODI While India went on to lose this match, and with not-so-ideal fielding towards the end, the former captain pulled off a blinder to dismiss a well-set Shakib. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago File image of Virat Kohli | Reuters We bet you will watch this more than once 🤩@imVkohli pulled off a screamer in the field to send 🇧🇩’s Shakib Al Hasan back in the dugout 🤯Rate this fielding effort from 💯 to ♾️#TeamIndia #BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/k26VqoMgwb— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Shakib Al Hasan