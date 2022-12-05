Shafali Verma will lead India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

A total 16 teams will compete in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa from January 14–29. India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on 27 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on 29 January.

Meanwhile, the five-match Twenty20 International series will offer India preparatory time in South Africa against the hosts.

Senior India player Richa Ghosh was also named to the squad which is otherwise comprised of players who are currently involved in a bilateral series against New Zealand development squad.

Shafali will be assisted by Shweta Sehrawat, who has been leading India U19 against the New Zealand side in Mumbai. Some of the top performers in the recent preparatory events for the U19 squad have been the prodigiously talented G Trisha.

India U19 team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup - Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree. India U19 team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

Schedule for India Women U19 vs South Africa S. No. Day Date Match no. Time Venue 1 Tuesday 27-Dec-22 1 10:00 AM Tuks Oval, Pretoria 2 Thursday 29-Dec-22 2 1:45 PM Tuks Oval, Pretoria 3 Saturday 31-Dec-22 3 10:00 AM Tuks Oval, Pretoria 4 Monday 02-Jan-23 4 1:45 PM Tuks Oval, Pretoria 5 Wednesday 04-Jan-23 5 10:00 AM Tuks Oval, Pretoria

India start their campaign on 14 January against South Africa in Benoni. It is worth noting that Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will now miss the tri-series that has been scheduled as part of the final stages of preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 being held in South Africa in February next year. World Cup hosts South Africa will take on India and the West Indies in a T20I Tri-Series in East London between 19 January – 02 February 2023.

Schedule courtesy ICC

