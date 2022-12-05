Fast bowlers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece as England pulled off an exciting 74-run win over Pakistan Monday in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Anderson took 4-36 and Robinson 4-50 on a placid Rawalpindi Stadium pitch to dismiss Pakistan for 268, with the stadium floodlights glowing as daylight faded.

Pakistan’s last pair of Naseem Shah (six) and Mohammad Ali (nought) defied England for 35 minutes and 8.5 overs before spinner Jack Leach trapped Naseem leg-before, leaving England players ecstatic.

The win – giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series – embellished England’s newly adopted “Bazball” cricket, an aggressive style taken from the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Skipper Ben Stokes was also active throughout the day, keeping unrelenting pressure on the Pakistan batters with close-set fields and intelligent bowling changes.

The win is England’s seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year.

It was achieved after dangling the carrot-like target of 343 runs for Pakistan to win in a possible 130 overs.

For a while, they had their chance.

At tea, Pakistan were 257-5 – needing 86 runs to win in an intriguing last session.

England needed five wickets, and Robinson struck in the fourth over after the break, trapping Agha Salman leg-before for 30.

In his next over he claimed Azhar Ali for 40 to bring England close to victory.

At the other end, Anderson removed Zahid Mahmood (one) and Haris Rauf (nought) in the same over as four wickets fell for just seven runs.

A total of 1,236 runs were scored by the two teams in their first innings – England 657 and Pakistan 579 – before the visitors set the Test alight by declaring their second innings at 264-7 on Sunday.

Play

Pakistan batted with caution in the first session as they progressed from an overnight total of 80-2 to 169-3, losing opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48 to pacer Anderson.

Mohammad Rizwan was one of two wickets to fall in the second session for 46, putting a fighting 87-run stand for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel, who scored 76.

In the fourth over after lunch, Anderson had Rizwan caught behind while Robinson dismissed Shakeel to an excellent catch by substitute Keaton Jennings at short cover.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having declined to visit in the interim years on security grounds.

The second Test is in Multan from December 9 to 13, and the third in Karachi from December 17 to 21.

Scores: England 657 and 264-7 dec; Pakistan 579 and 268.

Here are some reactions to England’s win:

This time last year, England were three days out from the start of a record-breaking disaster of an Ashes tour. #PAKvENG 🤯 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 5, 2022

Eng and Pak



👏👏👏 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 5, 2022

How good is test cricket? 🙌 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 5, 2022

Reverse swing again proving it’s the most lethal weapon in Test Cricket. Hardest to play as a batter. Moves later than conventional, no action cues on which way the ball will move & very exciting to watch! Good players can spot the shiny side in bowlers hand- very hard & rare — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 5, 2022

Oh my stars! Sticking with the old ball. Leg slip. Brilliant from Robinson and Stokes. This is freaking wild. Anyone who stills thinks England's approach is just about aggressive batting is missing everything else that goes into their approach. Superb stuff. #PAKvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 5, 2022

Wrong to use words like 'deserving' for results etc in sport, but if ever a side set out to not win a game, it was Pakistan here. Abysmally conservative with pitch, with their selection, with everything they've done. Worst home Test they've played in a long time. https://t.co/6Kb9i7KC0J — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) December 5, 2022

Regardless of whether you buy into their philosophy or not, you just feel like England winning today in Rawalpindi could well have a significant impact on the future of how Test cricket is played & more importantly on how Test wins are conceived on benign pitches #PakvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 5, 2022

McCullum/Stokes changing the way test cricket is to be played. Courageous, fearless positive mindset gets them a win in Rawalpindi on the most docile surface. I don’t think any other team in world cricket would have rolled the dice like that.Bring on the Ashes next year.👏👏 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 5, 2022

The great @jimmy9 is utterly remarkable. What a man. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2022

Long live Test cricket ♥️ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 5, 2022

England have become a Test team you can't take your eyes off, wherever they play. Incredible. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) December 5, 2022

Every England fielder in a close catching position as the tourists hunt for one final wicket in Rawalpindi to seal a memorable win in this the opening match of the series... #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/J5Ofx0IU2O — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 5, 2022

That Ollie Robinson is bowling to his field, and that field is a leg slip, a short leg (now two) and a catching midwicket, tells you all you need to know of his calibre. Remarkable #PakvEng — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) December 5, 2022

Ali went to poop in order to waste time. Based. 🫡 — Manya (@CSKian716) December 5, 2022

What a test match!!!! 🙏🏼👏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 5, 2022

Jack Leach traps Naseem in front, given out.



Review.



3 reds.



Qudratball 0 - 1 Bazball.#PAKvENG — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) December 5, 2022

Top win that!

From rather dull and uninteresting to so very exciting because of the way this team has decided to play.

Kudos. Big respect.#PAKvsENG #TestMatchCricket #Bazball — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) December 5, 2022

What a Test match in Pindi. England deserves huge credit for taking the game this far on a road of a pitch…now, if they can pull off a win, it’ll be one of the finest in Test cricket. #PakvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2022

I remember thinking Michael Clarke’s tactics were progressive when he was captaib. England’s 100x that. They’re compulsory viewing. An all-time great Test win #ENGvPAK — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) December 5, 2022

Test match cricket ❤️ — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 5, 2022

#PAKvENG



Edge of the seat stuff at Rawalpindi 😮‍💨 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) December 5, 2022

What a time to land & tune into the #PAKvsEng Test. At the start of this Test everyone was saying #BazBall re the scoring rate, but he & Stokes are making a huge impact in the game with sporting declarations & holding back the new ball 👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 5, 2022

Sun setting quickly.



Everyone around the bat.



Come on lads. One more.



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RqWgQUmWCr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 5, 2022

Remarkable captaincy. Ben Stokes for mayor of Rawalpindi #PAKvENG — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) December 5, 2022

Say what you will about the declaration but its created a fascinating final day of cricket where all results are possible. Live by the Bazball, die by the Bazball. — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) December 5, 2022

Wow…wow…wow. Well played, England. A victory of not just the skills but also, the intent to win. Even if it’s at the cost of losing. Whatever mind can conceive…it can achieve.

Test Cricket is ❤️ #PakvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2022

"It has to be one of England's finest EVER Test match wins" 💫



Michael Atherton says well done to England! 👏 #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/3YyrixmUBS — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 5, 2022

