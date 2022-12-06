FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch: Brazil’s Richarlison scores after flowing move for another goal of Qatar 2022 contender Richarlison completed a move that involved some delicious passing in the round of 16 match between Brazil and Korea. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Brazil's Richarlison celebrates scoring their third goal | REUTERS/Paul Childs Weather forecast - It's ⛈ goals at Stadium 974 🤷♂️🎥 An exquisite move followed by @richarlison97's 👌 finish sees Brazil overpower South Korea in the first half 💪#BRAKOR #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/uuJfpNpWNn— JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Watch Richarlison Qatar 2022 Brazil