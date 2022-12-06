A fresh set of faces are set to take charge of the Table Tennis Federation of India after elections concluded in New Delhi on Monday.

Meghna Ahlawat has been elected as the federation’s first female president while eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta takes over as the new secretary general. Patel Nagender Reddy has been elected as the Treasurer.

In February, the Delhi High Court gave an order to suspend the TTFI and hand over charge of the federation’s affairs to a Committee of Administrators. The election on Monday brings an end to the CoA charge over the sports body.

The prime mandate of the new Electoral Committee will be to create an athlete centric federation, while other key focus areas will involve capacity building for state bodies, and bringing in improvement in the competition structure, in order to chart out a concrete and clear pathway for the budding paddlers in the country.

“We are grateful that the whole electoral college has bestowed their faith on the newly elected Executive Committee to take forward the legacy of Indian Table Tennis. We assure the followers of the sport in India that the new committee will endeavour to develop the game with players being at the core of everything that we do,” Ahlawat and Mehta said in a joint statement.

Ahlawat, the wife of outgoing TTFI president and current Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala, further stated that she would endeavour to create a more encouraging and healthy environment especially for the youth and women players.