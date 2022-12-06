Bangladesh defeated India by one wicket in a low-scoring opening One Day International in Dhaka on Sunday. The Indian top-order comprising of Shikhar Dhawan, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled to get going and the only standout performer in the batting lineup was KL Rahul with his 70-ball 73.

Bangladesh vs India, first ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz pulls off thrilling chase to give hosts lead 1-0

With the hosts having a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, the second ODI becomes a must-win encounter for India in order to stay in the series. Ahead of the second match, Shikhar Dhawan addressed the press conference saying, “This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. This is quite normal, we know how to bounce back from these situations. We’re very, very confident.”

He added, “We have analysed where we need to improve. Surely, we will create more impact in the coming games. We are very positive and in a good space, we are looking forward to it.”

Dhawan has been in a poor run of form scoring 25 runs in three matches against South Africa and followed it up by scoring 103 against New Zealand over three matches. Ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh, he was seen practicing a variety of shots such as reverse hit and the sweep shot in the nets and was asked about adding those shots in his armoury.

Talking about his preparation, he said, “It’s good to practice more. These shots will come handy in these conditions. Even in the World Cup in India where spinners will make an impact, those shots will be helpful. I always enjoy playing them. It’s good to practice more in these conditions.”

Bangladesh vs India: Rohit Sharma – ‘Need to look at how to bat against spin in these conditions’

A close game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup followed by another close match in their first bilateral meeting since then has sparked the India-Bangladesh rivalry yet again. Dhawan spoke about it saying, “The rivalry is always there with any team but with Bangladesh, they are quite emotional people. They really enjoy and play with great intensity. It’s good fun, makes us more intense as well and keep us on our toes. It brings the best out of us.”

Quotes courtesy: PTI