Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his maiden one-day international century to pull Bangladesh out of trouble and post 271-7 against India in the second match on Wednesday.

The allrounder was unbeaten on 100, amassing 148 runs for the seventh wicket alongside former captain Mahmudullah (77) after the Indian bowlers rattled the hosts with pace and spin in Dhaka to leave them reeling on 69-6.

Mehidy, who hit an unbeaten 38 and put on a 51-run tenth-wicket stand in the team’s one-wicket opening win, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 83-ball knock, reaching his hundred on the final ball of the innings.

India’s Mohammed Siraj led the attack after he removed the openers and fellow quick Umran Malik, who also took two, soon joined forces to push Bangladesh onto the backfoot.

Mystery spinner Washington Sundar struck three times in seven deliveries including the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (eight) and Mushfiqur Rahim (12).

But Mehidy, who went past his previous ODI best of 81 not out with two successive fours off Umran, joined Mahmudullah to thwart the opposition attack and rebuild the innings.

Mehidy hit a couple of sixes en route to his third ODI fifty and soon after Mahmudullah got his 27th half-century. The duo then shifted gears with regular boundaries.

The partnership was the highest seventh-wicket stand against India by any team in 50-over matches and was finally broken when Umran, a tearaway quick, got Mahmudullah caught behind.

Earlier, Siraj struck in his opening over to get Anamul Haque lbw for 11 and then bowled skipper Liton Das for seven.

Anamul was dropped in the slips one ball earlier with skipper Rohit Sharma spilling the catch and in turn injuring his hand.

Rohit went off the field for scans and was later seen with a heavily bandaged thumb in the dressing room.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the first innings:

Highest score at tailend position (#8 or below) in ODIs:



100* - Mehidy Miraz🇧🇩 v IND, today

100* - Simi Singh☘️ v SA, 2021#BANvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 7, 2022

Mehedy Hasan Miraz's 100* is now the joint-highest score by a player batting at number 8 or lower in the ODIs. Ireland's Simi Singh also made 100* vs South Africa at Dublin in 2021.#BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 7, 2022

2016 u19 WC player of the tournament has arrived with the bat totally now. — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) December 7, 2022

69/6 to 271/7! What a recovery from Bangladesh led by that man Mehidy again along with Mahmudullah! Mehidy has come of age in this series 👏🏽 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/o89KuPQh7H — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 7, 2022

Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 148-run stand at Mirpur today is now the highest ever partnership by a Bangladesh pair against India in ODIs.



Previous highest :-

133 - Anamul Haque & Mushfiqur in 2014

123 - Tamim Iqbal & Mushfiqur in 2017#BANvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 7, 2022

This has been some lower order wagging that we saw a lot of between 2011-2014 in Tests. 271 is a lot of runs after having the opposition at 69/6.



Terrific hundred this by Mehidy Hasan Miraz 👏👏 — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 7, 2022

69-6 to 271-7 is a special effort. These could be two career changing games for Mehidy Hasan Miraz. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 7, 2022

Mehidy showing it to the world what a year it’s been for Bangladesh cricket HATS OFF — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 7, 2022

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is having a time with his bat👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 7, 2022

Mehidy Hasan performances with the bat in ODIs this year:



100*(83) - saved team from 69/6

38*(39) - won the match by 1 wicket

81*(120) - saved team from 45/6, won the game



More than handy! pic.twitter.com/pEsZ69BtBb — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) December 7, 2022

Lifting Bangladesh from 69/6 to 271 and becoming just the second batter in men's ODIs to hit a 100 at No.8 or lower. Should feature in one of the best ODI innings list. #MehidyHasan #BANvIND — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) December 7, 2022

Mehidy Hasan vs India in ODIs:



42(50) & 10-1-38-0

32(59) & 4-0-27-0

38*(39) & 9-1-43-1

100*(83) & yet to bowl



He loves playing against India. — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) December 7, 2022

Still remember how a 19yo Mehidy burst onto the scene with a 6wkt haul on Test debut, against England. He was bound to be special — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 7, 2022

With inputs from AFP