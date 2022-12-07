Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit first One-Day International century and took two key wickets as Bangladesh prevailed in a five-run win over India that clinched the series on Wednesday.

The all-rounder made an unbeaten 100 and put on 148 runs for the seventh wicket alongside Mahmudullah Riyad to pull Bangladesh out from a precarious 69-6 and post 271-7 in Dhaka.

India skipper Rohit Sharma batted at number nine with an injured thumb and hit an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls to give Bangladesh a scare as India ended on 266-9 in 50 overs.

Bangladesh, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead with the final match on Saturday, won their second successive series against India after they got past them in their previous meeting at home in 2015.

Rohit, who hit five sixes in his blitz and needed a six to win on the final ball when Mustafizur Rahman held his nerve, had gone for scans after he took a hit while attempting a catch at slip in Bangladesh’s innings.

Mehidy, who opened the bowling with his off spin, returned figures of 2/46 as he struck with the wickets of KL Rahul, out lbw for 14, and Shreyas Iyer, who top-scored with 82.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain stood out with three wickets including Virat Kohli bowled for five and later cut short the left-handed Axar Patel’s knock on 56.

But Mehidy and former captain Mahmudullah set up victory with the highest seventh-wicket stand against India by any team in 50-over matches as they thwarted an inspired bowling attack.

India’s Mohammed Siraj led the attack after he removed the openers and fellow quick Umran Malik, who also took two, soon joined forces to push Bangladesh onto the backfoot.

Mystery spinner Washington Sundar struck three times in seven deliveries including the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (eight) and Mushfiqur Rahim (12).

Mehidy, who starred in his team’s opening win by one wicket, hit back and reached his third ODI fifty and soon after Mahmudullah got his 27th half-century. The duo then shifted gears with regular boundaries.

Umran, a tearaway quick, finally got Mahmudullah caught behind but Mehidy kept up the charge to reach his hundred on the final ball of the innings in an unbeaten stand of 54 with Nasum Ahmed, who made 18.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

Good to see many Bangladesh players immediately checking on Rohit after the last-ball win.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/PvnGwF51M7 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 7, 2022

ODI batters with more runs AND higher average AND better strike rate (all three) than Shreyas Iyer:



AB de Villiers

end of list — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 7, 2022

Bangladesh win! What a team performance from them. To be 69/6 and then posting 271 and then keeping India under check at most times, deserved series winners. Found more individual performers than India. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 7, 2022

This is one of the worst moments in India cricket history. Bangladesh were without Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed and have still won the series. Amazing effort 👏 #BANvIND — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 7, 2022

Rohit Sharma, A champion. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

What a fighting spirit shown by an injured Rohit Sharma! Kudos! Meanwhile, a deserving series win for Bangladesh! #BANvIND — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 7, 2022

Bangladesh 🇧🇩 has this year:



🏏 won a Test in 🇳🇿*



🏏 won home ODI series v 🇦🇫 & 🇮🇳



🏏 won ODI series away in 🇿🇦** & 🏝️



*first ever victory v 🇳🇿 in 🇳🇿 in any format



**first ever series victory in 🇿🇦 in any format



Not a bad year for 🇧🇩, 2022! — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) December 7, 2022

Congratulations @BCBtigers on an impressive series win. Both the games they found themselves in tough spots yet both the games they showed the cricketing smarts, and composure to achieve the wins 👏🏽 And @ImRo45 respect for fighting till the end 🙌🏽 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/WWC1FLQINb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 7, 2022

While @ImRo45 did what he could, the last ball was perfect from Mustafizur. Siraj facing 12 balls and scoring 2 also played a major part in the spoilsport for India. Congratulations @BCBtigers this series win will remain in memory for a long time, well done!#IndvBan — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 7, 2022

Didn't realise that Dhoni stole the best finisher tag from Rohit when he did this 😛#todaysconspiracytheory #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/7FuY4s3s08 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 7, 2022

Rohit Sharma carrying forward the Graeme Smith legacy. #BANvsIND — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) December 7, 2022

rohit is a genius, what a knock this is! #BANvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 7, 2022

Captains who scored ODI fifty batting at 9 or below.



🇰🇪 Asif Karim

🏝️ Darren Sammy

🏝️ Jason Holder (twice)

🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) December 7, 2022

If India persist with Dhawan any longer in ODIs, it will be a very similar scenario of them persisting with Rahane in Tests. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 7, 2022

Terrific knock by Rohit Sharma, whatever the result! 🔥 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 7, 2022

Two close losses man. Could have been even more fun to watch if we had ended up on winning side. But fun, nevertheless. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 7, 2022

Since 2015, Bangladesh have won 12 out 13 bilateral Men’s ODI series at home. This run includes series wins against India (twice), Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka etc. The only loss was against England (in a closely fought series). #BDvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 7, 2022

Lovely lower-order hand that from Rohit Sharma. Feel for him after that knock despite his dodgy thumb. #BANvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) December 7, 2022

If ever there was an instance of a captain taking responsibility and doing everything to take his team home, it was this one. Brave knock, Rohit. — Manya (@CSKian716) December 7, 2022

Bangladesh in home ODI series since 2015 World Cup:



Beat Pak

Beat Ind

Beat Sa

Beat Zim

Beat Afg

Lost to Eng

Beat Zim

Beat Wi

Beat Zim

Beat Wi

Beat Sl

Beat Afg

Beat Ind



Won 12 series from 13 - The domination. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

Battling through an injury, clearly in pain and discomfort.



India believed because of Rohit Sharma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opJXd16Iur — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) December 7, 2022

So, who’s accountable for the results? Or does good press and image give accountability a wide berth? — Homer (@HomerOpines) December 7, 2022

Not the worst thing they lost though - they needed a wake-up call. Wins would just have made them live in their fantasy world. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 7, 2022

Inputs from AFP