Badminton Watch: An Se Young produces a breathtaking save at the end of a long rally at BWF World Tour Finals The Korean, who is the defending champion, was playing a must-win group stage match against Indoensia’s Tunjung. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago An Se Young in action | Badminton Photo / Yves Lacroix Take a look at this unbelievable save 👀 from An Se Young 🇰🇷.Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnUmqf9@HSBC_Sport #BWFWorldTourFinals #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/GuiBrSQ6XC— BWF (@bwfmedia) December 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BWF World Tour Finals An Se Young Badminton