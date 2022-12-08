India’s five-match T20 International series against world champions Australia to be led by Alyssa Healy will have free entry for spectators, Scroll.in understands.

The series will begin on Friday, with the first two matches to be played at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai and the next three at the Cricket Club of India.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are set to return to action after their Asia Cup triumph in October and the series against world champions Australia will be crucial preparation building up towards next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

With an update from the stadium authorities, Scroll.in can confirm that the first two matches at the DY Patil stadium will have free entry for spectators. Whoever wants to watch the matches in the stadium will need to carry an identification document and pick up the free ticket from the DY Patil college from 10 am onwards on Friday.

The last three matches of the series, scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, are also set to have free entry for spectators as per an official at Mumbai Cricket Association. But other details on whether tickets need to be picked up and such is not clear yet. Scroll.in could not get an official confirmation for the same at the time of publication and this report will be updated in due course.

The five matches will be conducted at both these venues under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India with the MCA providing logistical support if needed.

India’s squad for the T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol. Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.

Australia’s squad for the T20I series against India: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.