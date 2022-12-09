Kuldeep Yadav was added to the India squad for third One-Day International in the series against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Chittagong.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI,” read a statement issued by the BCCI.

Team captain Rohit Sharma meanwhile will miss the match due to the injury he suffered on his thumb while fielding during the second ODI. KL Rahul will lead the side for the match.

“The BCCI Medical Team assessed [Rohit Sharma], and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” the statement by secretary Jay Shah said.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Sen has been diagnosed with a stress injury after complaining of back stiffness and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the second ODI and is also ruled out of the series.

The head coach Rahul Dravid had confirmed the non-availability of these three players at the end of the second ODI.

India lost the first and second ODIs by close margins as Bangladesh won their second straight series in this format at home against the men in blue, albeit seven years apart.