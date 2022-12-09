Neymar equalled Pele’s record of 77 Brazil goals (men’s football) after scoring against Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

The forward fired home from close range in extra-time to put Brazil ahead and match Pele’s tally, achieved between 1957 and 1971. It the most in men’s football for Brazil as per Fifa’s records.

Neymar danced past the defenders and exchanged delicious passes, then rounded the goalkeeper before finding the roof of the net from close range for a sensational goal to equal the legend. While Brazil scored late in the first half of extra time, Croatia managed to equalise late in the second half to take the match to penalties.

But there was heartbreak for Neymar as Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties on Friday to set up a World Cup semi-final against Argentina or the Netherlands.

Neymar has equalled Pele's goalscoring record according to FIFA 🇧🇷



His goal against #HRV was his 77th for Brazil ⚽#BRA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/96QeURyG5S — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 9, 2022