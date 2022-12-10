Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the early hours of Saturday after a dramatic 2-2 draw to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time leveller, after Argentina had led 2-0 through Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi’s penalty.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina’s hero in the shootout, saving two spot-kicks as they won 4-3 on penalties.

Martinez said “passion and heart” propelled his side into the World Cup semifinals – and he was delighted to bring joy to his struggling country.

Martinez was one of the heroes of the quarterfinal, saving the Netherlands’ first two spot kicks in the penalty shootout.

“We are in the semi-final because we have passion and heart. We are excited, just like the people,” Martinez said.

“The first thing that comes to mind is emotion. I do this for 45 million people,” he added. “The country is not having a good time due to economic issues and giving joy to people is the most satisfying thing at this time.”

Reactions to Argentina’s win here:

🇦🇷❤️ Another game closer... — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

#FifaWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ARG HAVE WON!



In another epic between these two sides at the World Cup, it is Messi and Co who prevail. Emi Martinez with a stunning performance in the shootout.



AET: #ARG 2-2 #NED https://t.co/VPoNfuDVcz pic.twitter.com/dTM8yqRUuD — The Field (@thefield_in) December 9, 2022

Bueno gente , estamos en la semifinal . Vamos Argentina carajo y a disfrutar ahora. Te amo 🇦🇷 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 9, 2022

What a time to be alive, Messi and Argentina into the semi-finals! Is this their year to win it?? 🐐🌶️ #ARG — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) December 9, 2022

Hoy y siempre juntos banda 💪🏻

Mas fuertes que nunca. 🫡

VAMOS ARGENTINA CARAJO 🇦🇷.

Pasito a pasito pic.twitter.com/UqaPVGSo09 — Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) December 9, 2022

Emi Martinez and Lionel Messi won Copa America together, Messi's first senior trophy with Argentina. Martinez promised Messi he would do everything to win him the World Cup and tonight he was the hero during the penalties. Massive saves ♥️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MX4eAyBS3l — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 9, 2022

#Messi is the man for the crucial moments. The passion, this joy - he really wants it. All of Argentina wishes him the #WorldCup title and I'm sure many others do it as well. — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) December 9, 2022

Lionel Messi's pass for Nahuel Molina to get Argentina's first goal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against the Dutch should be THE reason for football scoresheets to include assists. It may convince society at large about the importance of team-work & team goals. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) December 10, 2022

she loves him pic.twitter.com/O3DB6GNwIE — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) December 9, 2022

VAMOOS VAMOOOS 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷

TODO UN VERDADERO EQUIPO!!!#Argentina — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) December 9, 2022

When I was a kid I heard my dad talk about the nightmare of Argentina. The World Cup back in ‘78. In my time as a footballer, Messi was the dream of every player. Today, I played against the dream that became a nightmare. Congrats to Argentina, but I’m so damn proud of this squad pic.twitter.com/SNOplvLMsy — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) December 9, 2022

This tournament is heading towards being the greatest ever World Cup. Fantastic to watch #FIFAWorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 9, 2022