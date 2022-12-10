On the penultimate day of group stage matches in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants held Jaipur Pink Panthers 51-51, before UP Yoddhas beat a second-string Puneri Paltan 45-41 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

In a match dominated by raiders, Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari scored 17 and 13 points respectively for the Pink Panthers while Sonu, Parteek Dahiya and Dong Geon scored 14, 12 and 10 respectively for the Giants as both teams held each other to a draw in a high-scoring match.

Later in the night, Puneri Paltan sent in a second-string team against the Yoddhas that played their talisman Pardeep Narwal for only 10 minutes. Paltan raiders Aditya Shinde and Saurabh did score Super 10s, with 12 and 11 points respectively, but the Yoddhas managed to score a four-point win in the dead rubber.

The results on Friday ensures the Pink Panthers finish the group stage at the top of the table with the Paltan in second. Both teams were already assured of a direct spot in the semifinals.

The Bengaluru Bulls will finish the league stage in third position and will play Dabang Delhi in the first eliminator while the Yoddhas will face the Tamil Thalaivas in the second eliminator.