India’s star batter Virat Kohli ended a long wait for a One Day International century, going past the three-figure mark in Chittagong against Bangladesh on Saturday.

It was his 44th ODI ton and 72nd overall in international cricket. With this century he went past Ricky Ponting’s total of 71 international tons and now only has Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him (100 centuries).

Kohli was dismissed for 113 off 91 balls in the 42nd over of the innings.

Live - https://t.co/HGnEqtZJsM #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ohSZTEugfD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

44 - This is @imVkohli's 44th ODI ton and 72nd ton in international cricket going past Ricky Ponting (71); this happens to be his first century in the format since scoring 114* vs West Indies on 14 Aug 2019.

It marks Kohli’s second international century of 2022 as he earlier ended another long wait, one for his 71st century as well as the first in T20Is when he scored a ton against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.