India’s star batter Virat Kohli ended a long wait for a One Day International century, going past the three-figure mark in Chittagong against Bangladesh on Saturday.
It was his 44th ODI ton and 72nd overall in international cricket. With this century he went past Ricky Ponting’s total of 71 international tons and now only has Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him (100 centuries).
Kohli was dismissed for 113 off 91 balls in the 42nd over of the innings.
It marks Kohli’s second international century of 2022 as he earlier ended another long wait, one for his 71st century as well as the first in T20Is when he scored a ton against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.
Most international centuries (men's)
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|100
|Sachin Tendulkar
|664
|782
|100
|Virat Kohli
|482
|536
|72
|Ricky Ponting
|560
|668
|71
|Kumar Sangakkara
|594
|666
|63
|Jacques Kallis
|519
|617
|62
|Hashim Amla
|349
|437
|55
|Mahela Jayawardene
|652
|725
|54
|Brian Lara
|430
|521
|53
|Rahul Dravid
|509
|605
|48
|AB de Villiers
|420
|484
|47