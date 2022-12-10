It was a Moroccan miracle, a moment in history for African football. Never before in the nine-decade history of the tournament had an African team qualified for the semifinals at a Fifa World Cup.

Enter, the Atlas Lions.

Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or England for a place in the final.

Morocco have surpassed the three other African sides to reach the quarter-finals – Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Here are some reactions to the famous win (and there is only one place to start):

An exceptional victory from Morocco. Walid Regragui, what an absolute titan. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo first player off the pitch, don’t think he even noticed the pitch invader. Straight down the tunnel in tears. That’s his World Cup dream over. pic.twitter.com/oFHHQC3Oub — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) December 10, 2022

It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/fWLC6YN0Wj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

Walid Regragui has built a machine. Less than three months with this team and he has transformed them into a very lethal team.



The spirit that they have showcased so far is one that many an African team can learn a thing or two from. pic.twitter.com/jR6y4opZv1 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 10, 2022

#FIFAWorldCup



Yassine Bounou is a gift that keeps on ̶g̶i̶v̶i̶n̶g̶ saving. Just brilliant 👏🏼 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) December 10, 2022

Wow. Sensational victory for Morocco. Gutsy, spirited, organised, calm and deserved. The first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal. Well played. Well f**king played. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 10, 2022

Morocco's #FIFAWorldCup so far. ⚽️



Drew Croatia

Beat Belgium

Beat Canada

Beat Spain

Beat Portugal

Haven't conceded a goal from an opposing player

First African country to reach the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/uadG6JW06x — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 10, 2022

The scene in Marrakesh after Morocco takes a 1-0 lead over Portugal in the quarters! 🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/H5WPFhMEVO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 10, 2022

Also have to note two semi-finalists from group F, absolutely deserves the name group of death. Canadian Men should feel very confident about the showing in this group 💪🏼 — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) December 10, 2022

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🦁🇲🇦



Morocco become the first African side to reach #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals! 👏



What an achievement by the Atlas Lions! 🤩@EnMaroc pic.twitter.com/yJh5jPE8Na — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 10, 2022

Another World Cup ends in tears for Cristiano Ronaldo.



🎥 @DTathletic pic.twitter.com/OSngx0fT4r — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 10, 2022

Morocco is the first team from Africa to reach the semi finals of the men's World Cup. They are also Arab. They support Palestinian liberation. Their women's program is thriving and qualified for the Women's World Cup.

Football is thriving in North Africa. MachAllah. #MAR — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) December 10, 2022