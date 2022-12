Olivier Giroud continued his magnificent Fifa World Cup 2022 by scoring France’s late winner in their quarterfinal against England on Saturday and admitted that the holders’ battling performance in adversity evoked the spirit of their triumphant 2018 run.

France are now just two games away from becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy after Giroud’s fourth goal of the tournament sunk an impressive England side in a titanic battle at Al Bayt Stadium.

The holders took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni but were pegged back early in the second half and were on the ropes for long spells before Giroud headed in the decisive goal in the 78th minute to seal a 2-1 victory.

Here are some reactions to France’s win over England:

France's title defence stays alive. Giroud with the eventual winner but the moment of the match was Kane missing a penalty against his Spurs teammate Lloris that would've brought ENG level.https://t.co/VPoNfuDVcz pic.twitter.com/O1LlN9RQq0 — The Field (@thefield_in) December 10, 2022

Heartbreaking once again, but no shame in losing to an excellent French team and congratulations to them. There was so little to choose between the two sides. This fine young @England team gave their all and will only get better. Their time will come. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 10, 2022

1 - France are the first team to win a World Cup game despite giving away two penalties (since 1966). Miracle. #ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/ihvQEs3Hjz — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 10, 2022

Heartbreaking for England and Kane. Not an easy task to take 2 PKs. What a story for Olivier Giroud this World Cup. Seizing his moments. The most underrated player. #fra #eng — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) December 10, 2022

Only England could lose on penalties in a 90 minute match #WorldCup — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) December 10, 2022

The beauty of being a #9, Giroud has been non-existent for almost this entire game, but comes alive in the box and he’s put France in front. That man is goooood in the air. #spicy #FRA — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) December 10, 2022

Sort of found a way to lose on penalties — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) December 10, 2022

Gutted. Fine Margins. Love Harry Kane. Been fully entertained by this whole World Cup. Going to bed. — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 10, 2022

A tough one for England to take but they have only themselves to blame. Bad luck for Kane from the spot and for Rashford with the free kick at the end. Saka was superb and maybe taking him off wasn’t a good idea. Horrendous officiating too btw but not an excuse for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Manasi Pathak (@ManasiPathak_) December 10, 2022

Giroud, respect that man. Wow! — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 10, 2022

Saka, England's player of the game? Surprised he was replaced? How good are England going to be though with Saka and Bellingham and this fabulous new generation on its way up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2022

What a tournament @_OlivierGiroud_ is having btw 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vxZ7SeB9mI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

France had considerably less possession, half as many attempts on goal and got lucky late on as Harry Kane –- having earlier scored from the spot -– blazed an 84th-minute penalty over the bar.

And Giroud later said the game brought back memories of his team’s semi-final in Russia four years ago, when they edged out Belgium 1-0 in Saint-Petersburg before going on to beat Croatia and lift the trophy.

“This match reminds me of the Belgium game in 2018, even if the scenario is a bit different because England came back and believed in their chances and pushed forward,” Giroud said.

“We showed superb spirit and worked so hard for each other. It is the same spirit as in 2018 and I hope we go as far as possible because this group is capable of great things.”

Giroud was a non-scoring member of the 2018 team but at 36 he is enjoying a memorable tournament in Qatar having earlier overtaken Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time top scorer.

It is a far cry from Euro 2020, when he was relegated to the bench following Karim Benzema’s return to the international fold.

This time he has taken full advantage of Benzema’s injury just before the World Cup began to become a key player again, and France have put their disappointing European Championship –- when they lost to Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 -– firmly behind them.

Their performance in Qatar also contrasts starkly with the trend at recent World Cups, with Italy, Spain and Germany going out of the last three tournaments as holders in the first round.

“The recent record of the holders has been rather negative so we can be pleased at reversing that trend,” said coach Didier Deschamps, whose team will now be strongly fancied to beat Morocco in the last four.

If France do go all the way to the final in Doha next Sunday and win it, they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title.

“We are getting closer but now we have a very important next step and that is on Wednesday against Morocco. We can be satisfied with what we have done without settling for this,” Deschamps added.

Inputs from AFP