Mark Wood grabbed four Pakistan wickets to give England a hard-fought 26-run win Monday in the second Test in Multan and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The fast bowler finished with 4/65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch on day four, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Wood, who missed England’s 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England’s favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of 12 balls and one run.

Pakistan slumped to 291/7 at lunch, and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

But James Anderson had Ahmed caught, Wood dismissed Zahid Mahmood without scoring and Ollie Robinson ended the match with the wicket of number eleven Mohammad Ali for zero, sparking celebrations in the England camp. Anderson and Robinson took two wickets apiece.

Here are some stats from the match:

Rob Key after giving roles to Stokes and McCullum, "Buckle up and get ready for the ride."



The ride:



296 chased in 54.2 overs

299 chased in 50.0 overs

277 chased in 78.5 overs

378 chased in 76.4 overs

506 scored in one day

3 run-a-ball 100s in one inns

Series win in Pakistan — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 12, 2022

England's Test wins in Pakistan:



5 wickets Lahore 1961

6 wickets Karachi 2000

74 runs Rawalpindi 2022

26 runs Multan 2022



Touring teams winning 2 Tests in a series in Pakistan:



Australia 1959

Sri Lanka 1995

Sri Lanka 2000

India 2004

England 2022#PAKvENG 🇵🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 12, 2022

The two occasions when Pakistan lost three consecutive Tests at home...



1. in 1959, Mar-Nov (lost to WI @ Lahore and twice to Aus @ Dhaka & Lahore).



2. in 2022, Mar-Dec (lost to Aus @ Lahore and twice to Eng @ Rawalpindi & Multan).#PakvEng #PakvsEng#EngvPak #EngvsPak — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 12, 2022

England in Tests against Pakistan outside home:



before this series - won 2 out of 30 matches

during this series - won 2 out of 2 matches#PAKvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 12, 2022

More than one batter of the same country to get out on nervous 90s in 4th innings of Test matches in a calendar year :-



Viv Richards & Greenidge 🏝️ in 1977

Collingwood & Pietersen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2006

Rishabh Pant & Shubman Gill 🇮🇳 in 2021

Shafique & Shakeel (today) 🇵🇰 in 2022#PAKvENG — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 12, 2022

Eight wins out of nine Tests for England. Think that's only the third time they have managed it since the 1970s: Vaughan's pre-Ashes rampage, Root's Total Cricket golden summer, and BazBall — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 12, 2022

World Test Championship Finals Qualification chances



Pakistan don't have any realistic chances of qualification anymore. pic.twitter.com/mWkNpM7oVj — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) December 12, 2022

First time since 1959, Pakistan have lost three Tests in a row on home soil (two vs Eng and one vs Aus). And first time since 2000, Pakistan have lost two consecutive home Test series (including UAE). #PakvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 12, 2022

10,000+ runs and 50+ wickets in Tests:



Steve Waugh 🇦🇺

168 Tests

10,927 runs

92 wickets



Jacques Kallis 🇿🇦

166 Tests

13,289 runs

292 wickets



Joe Root 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

126 Tests

10,629 runs

50 wickets#PAKvENG #PAKvsENG — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 12, 2022

The win gives England their eighth win in the nine Tests since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach and Ben Stokes as captain in May this year.

Those victories have been built around “Bazball”, a term coined from McCullum’s nickname, and describing the aggressive free-wheeling approach the New Zealander has instilled in the side since taking over.

England are now world champions in the 50-over and T20 versions of the game and rapidly ascending the Test rankings ladder.

This becomes England’s third series win in Pakistan after victories 1961 and 2000 – although they haven’t toured in 17 years because of security issues.

“It was pleasing the way we stuck at the task of going out and putting them under pressure even if conditions aren’t in our favour,” said Stokes afterwards.

“Jimmy, Robbo and Woody put in a seriously good effort, so hats off to the lads. The way they bowled throughout the game, they looked a huge threat.”

‘We made mistakes’

Shakeel, who hit eight boundaries in his 314-minute vigil, added 80 runs with Nawaz as England found wickets hard to come by on a Multan pitch that slowed considerably as the game progressed.

In a last-ditch effort, Stokes brought in Wood before lunch and was instantly rewarded with Nawaz caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.

In his next over Wood forced Shakeel to play a pull shot off a short ball that caught his glove, with Pope taking a diving catch to his left.

Replays were inconclusive as to whether the ball scraped the ground before Pope caught it, but, controversially, the third umpire deemed there was not enough evidence to overturn the decision.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam accepted it as part of the game.

“As professionals we need to respect and follow the umpire’s decision,” he said.

“We made mistakes as a team,” said Azam after Pakistan lost their last six wickets for 37 in the first innings and last five for 38 in the second.

Resuming on 198-4, Pakistan had lost Faheem Ashraf in the sixth over of the day for 10, caught at slip for spinner Joe Root’s 50th wicket.

The third and final Test starts in Karachi from Saturday.

