Australia in India 2022 Watch: Smriti Mandhana on India’s Super Over win – ‘Felt Richa Ghosh would do something special’ The Australian women’s team suffered its first T20I loss of 2022 as India produced a gritty performance at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Scroll Staff An hour ago Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for BCCI "I would have loved to be on the other side when she (Richa Ghosh) was hitting those shots." - @mandhana_smritiHere's what the #TeamIndia superstar had to say after that scintillating win against the Aussies.#INDvAUS #FollowTheBlues pic.twitter.com/IMoWNv4YuE— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket indian cricket indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana richa ghosh india vs australia