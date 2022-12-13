Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said the team management doesn’t really advise wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on how to bat in different situations.

Pant has scored five Test centuries and 10 fifties in 31 games, with tons in England, Australia and South Africa.

Speaking on Tuesday in a press conference ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram, Mhambrey said Pant isn’t told to curb his naturally aggressive batting.

“We are not having any special discussion with Rishabh. That’s his game and we know that. Nothing changes, that’s the way he prepares for any format, white ball and he is pretty much aware about his role in the team,” he said.

“Our conversations are never around the way he is playing as he knows what the team expects out of him,” added Mhambrey, who has seen Pant from his India Under-19 days.

Mhambrey said he was happy that Umesh Yadav, with all his experience, will spearhead the Indian pace attack in Bangladesh.

“Umesh is a very experienced bowler. We all know what Umesh brings to the table. Unfortunately, he hasn’t got too many opportunities as we had Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj playing in England,” Mhambrey said.

“The team management has spoken to him and had discussions and we have lot of clarity as far as Umesh is concerned. The other way I look at it is that he will spearhead the attack and he has lot of experience going into the series. I am also happy how Siraj has progressed in Tests and happy that he has delivered.”

The former India seamer admitted that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be missed. “Bumrah and Shami will be missed but we look at it as others getting an opportunity to play Test cricket and perform for the country,” he said.

Mhambrey also reflected on the need for players to adjust quickly to red-ball cricket after several months of just white-ball games.

“We are playing Test cricket after long time, takes a little while to have that mental change. You have just come from T20 World Cup in Australia and now it is a different format. One good thing is lot of these guys are playing matches. Siraj (ODIs), Umesh (India A) played lot of cricket. Even Navdeep Saini has played a lot as far as A series is concerned,” Mhambrey said.

Quotes courtesy PTI