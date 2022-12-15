Twenty-one goals were scored during the Indian Super League’s Matchweek 10 - the highest in one Matchweek this season. Ten of them were scored in a single match featuring NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, while Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC played out a 3-2 scrap to close off the week.

Abdenasser El Khayati set a new league record for goal contributions, while the Blasters set a club record for wins in a row. In the meantime, Hyderabad FC quietly reclaimed top spot, while Odisha FC’s winning streak was snapped by FC Goa.

El Khayati fires fifer to spoil Vincenzo Annese’s welcome party

Annese took charge as head coach of NorthEast United FC this past week, and his first challenge turned into a night to forget as they went down to Chennaiyin FC kept 7-3. This was the ISL’s second-highest scoring encounter in history, behind Odisha FC’s 6-5 win over East Bengal FC two seasons ago.

El Khayati played a direct role in five of the seven goals scored by the Marina Machans - which is a new league record for individual goal contributions in a game. The midfielder now sits at the top of the Hero ISL goal-scoring chart this season and has 11 goal contributions in six games.

It’s five on the trot – Kerala Blasters FC continue dream streak

After having just one win from four matches, Kerala Blasters were languishing at the bottom half of the table. But, ever since, Ivan’s boys have been on a dream run winning 5 consecutive matches with the recent one coming this week against Bengaluru FC. This is the longest winning streak the Blasters have been on in the ISL.

Youngsters power Hyderabad FC to the top again

After losing two back-to-back games in the ISL, Hyderabad FC have now bounced back with two successive wins to return to the top of the table after a comfortable 2-0 win. Mumbai City FC didn’t play this week and have a game in hand to try and take top spot again.

It was the youngsters for Hyderabad FC who led the three points. 24-year-old Mohammad Yasir scored his third goal of the season before 25-year-old Javier Siverio wrapped it up with his second of the campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan advance with a thriller

Hugo Boumous scored a dramatic 91st-minute winner against Jamshedpur FC to hand ATK Mohun Bagan their third successive win. The Mariners handed Jamshedpur FC their sixth successive defeat in this campaign and they are now just three points off the top, with a game in hand.