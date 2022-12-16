Shubman Gill registered his first Test century in the second innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Friday. Having bowled out Bangladesh for 150, the visitors decided to ruthlessly build upon their first-innings lead of 254 after opting not to enforce the follow-on.
Although Gill looked solid in the first innings for India, he succumbed to a soft dismissal then. But with a far more solid approach in India’s second outing with the bat, Gill’s century in the second innings ensured India opened up a big lead and in quick time.
His 152-ball at the crease, that was laced with ten boundaries and three sixes, saw him move through the gears smoothly. He eventually fell to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 110 in his attempt to attack him after reaching the ton.
Gill, who is only playing this Test due to the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, previously registered his best Test score of 91 in India’s famous Gabba win against Australia in 2021. It remains to be seen now whether he will keep place for the second match if Rohit Sharma is fit and available for the second Test.
Here’s a look at the reactions to his century: