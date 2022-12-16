Shubman Gill registered his first Test century in the second innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Friday. Having bowled out Bangladesh for 150, the visitors decided to ruthlessly build upon their first-innings lead of 254 after opting not to enforce the follow-on.

Although Gill looked solid in the first innings for India, he succumbed to a soft dismissal then. But with a far more solid approach in India’s second outing with the bat, Gill’s century in the second innings ensured India opened up a big lead and in quick time.

His 152-ball at the crease, that was laced with ten boundaries and three sixes, saw him move through the gears smoothly. He eventually fell to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 110 in his attempt to attack him after reaching the ton.

Gill, who is only playing this Test due to the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, previously registered his best Test score of 91 in India’s famous Gabba win against Australia in 2021. It remains to be seen now whether he will keep place for the second match if Rohit Sharma is fit and available for the second Test.

Here’s a look at the reactions to his century:

Shubman Gill at tea (3rd day): 80* in 120 balls, 8 fours, 1 six

first 17 runs in 54 balls, 0 boundaries (S/r 31.48)

next 63 runs in 66 balls, 8 fours/1 six (S/r 95.45)#IndvBan #IndvsBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 16, 2022

Shubman Gill has his first Test hundred for the record (the Gabba knock as good as one for practical purposes 😅) — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 16, 2022

Well played, Shubman. A hundred that was long coming and should have come a few innings before.



Hopefully this leads to many more hundreds. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 16, 2022

#BANvIND



First Test century for Shubman Gill 🫶🏽



One of the few Indian all-format players I have been looking forward to since his U19 days. May he continue to prove us all right! — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) December 16, 2022

End of a terrific knock from Shubman Gill, 110 runs from 152 balls, the start of something big in future. pic.twitter.com/9kiu25XAp4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 16, 2022

At work so I Can’t watch. Message me if or when Shubman Gill gets there🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 16, 2022

Indian openers to smash century vs Bangladesh in Tests:



Gautam Gambhir

Wasim Jaffer

Dinesh Karthik

Shikhar Dhawan

Murali Vijay

Mayank Agarwal

Shubman Gill*



Shubman Gill becomes 34th Indian opener to smash a century in tests#BANvIND #BANvsIND — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) December 16, 2022

Maiden Test Century for @ShubmanGill, congratulations! He’s made the most of these conditions and specially the situation, ensuring the opportunity isn’t missed. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2p5Wk4Tadx — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 16, 2022

Congratulations Shubman Gill. 98 more for 100 hundreds. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 16, 2022

Shubhman Gill brings a touch of class to batting. His maiden Test century was replete with strokes of finesse and style. Well played! 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 16, 2022

The start of so many more, Gill! — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 16, 2022

Shubman Gill on flow is so pleasing to the eyes. Hopefully this will be the first of many hundreds to come. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) December 16, 2022

Sad that Shubman Gill might have to sit out even after this knock😰. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) December 16, 2022

The bridge is crossed, the three figure mark finally reached in the #Gill style. First 💯 for Shubman Gill. Start the count, more to come from here now… #TestCricket #centurion @ShubmanGill #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/lRVnTy4Hg0 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 16, 2022

Maiden Test and ODI 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣s in the same year 🔥💪



A magical run this #SeasonOfFirsts for a 🔝 cricketer 🙌💙#BANvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/g76vQZ7Lac — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 16, 2022

Maiden 💯 in Test cricket for Shubman Gill 🔥



What a knock, young man 👏#BANvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 16, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara 🤝 Shubman Gill



114 at Gabba 113 TODAY pic.twitter.com/yNArtroTeP — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 16, 2022